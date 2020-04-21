64°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: Let’s reopen Clark County’s schools

Robert C. LePome Las Vegas
April 20, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

The Southern Nevada Health District reports that the number of children (newborn to age 17) who have died as result of coronavirus is zero. Pathologists tell me that the common cold is caused by other strains of coronavirus, and young children tend to always have a cold. That is probably why they have natural immunity.

It is also fair to assume that thousands of children who were exposed to novel coronavirus before Gov. Steve Sisolak closed our schools exhibited mild symptoms and are immune. Please tell me again why we have closed our schools.

MOST READ
1
Reopened Wynn Resorts will have thermal cameras, masks, CEO says
Reopened Wynn Resorts will have thermal cameras, masks, CEO says
2
South Point furloughing most employees indefinitely
South Point furloughing most employees indefinitely
3
Las Vegas Strip to come back with differences, analysts say
Las Vegas Strip to come back with differences, analysts say
4
Number of new COVID-19 cases in Clark County, Nevada holds steady
Number of new COVID-19 cases in Clark County, Nevada holds steady
5
Trump says he’s ‘OK’ with Sisolak’s shutdown order for Nevada
Trump says he’s ‘OK’ with Sisolak’s shutdown order for Nevada
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
AP Photo/Alan Diaz
LETTER: Virus highlights the importance of U.S. manufacturing
Ian Gecker Las Vegas

Hats off to Victor Davis Hanson and his April 12 column, “Is America a roaring giant or crying baby?” He is spot on in advocating for the return of strategic industries such as pharmaceuticals, medical supplies, rare earth materials, military and communications technology, etc. from the avowed enemies of America.