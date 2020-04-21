LETTER: Let’s reopen Clark County’s schools

Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The Southern Nevada Health District reports that the number of children (newborn to age 17) who have died as result of coronavirus is zero. Pathologists tell me that the common cold is caused by other strains of coronavirus, and young children tend to always have a cold. That is probably why they have natural immunity.

It is also fair to assume that thousands of children who were exposed to novel coronavirus before Gov. Steve Sisolak closed our schools exhibited mild symptoms and are immune. Please tell me again why we have closed our schools.