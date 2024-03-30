64°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Losing weight with a pill

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
More Stories
(K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: The ‘affordable housing’ ruse
(Photo for The Washington Post by Patrick T. Fallon)
LETTER: Taking failed policies on the road
Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Alexei Nikolsky, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
LETTER: World War III looms
President Joe Biden speaks with reporters. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
LETTER: Here a handout, there a handout
Nazia Junejo Las Vegas The writer is a local medical doctor.
March 29, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 

Since the FDA approved GLP-1 agents for obesity, there seems to have evolved a mushrooming business via consumer exploitation. I could not believe when one of the so-called weight management companies offered me a job consisting solely of providing prescriptions without even having a conversation with patients.

What they are literally asking physicians to do is to approve a drug no matter the justification and regardless of patient health conditions such as diet, exercise, alcohol intake, side-effect profile, follow-up conditions, etc. As long as you pay (or insurance does), you got it covered.

Are we not being complicit in exacerbating an unhealthy atmosphere of body dysmorphia, economic disparity and cosmetic perfectness without actually living healthy? Do we even know the long-term side effects of such drugs? With the information we have, is it fair to equate this type of weight loss to long-term survival? Most studies are unable to reflect that.

For some cardiovascular conditions and diabetes we have seen short-term benefits — but those studies were all carried out by pharmaceutical companies under controlled environments in patients with serious obesity-related illnesses. As a physician I cannot stop being alarmed at the potential serious harms to society and individuals, not only psychologically, emotionally and financially but also physiologically. I am afraid we are creating a new era of illicit drug use.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Alexei Nikolsky, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
LETTER: World War III looms
BJ Resop Las Vegas

If we don’t stop Putin, the results could be disastrous.

President Joe Biden speaks with reporters. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
LETTER: Here a handout, there a handout
David Lyons Las Vegas

Where does this nonsense stop? We are quietly letting some people bankrupt the rest of us.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a press conference with Defense Ministe ...
LETTER: Chuck Schumer has his say
Stanley Cohen Henderson

Sen. Schumer and other Democrats are critical of Mr. Netanyahu and his wartime policies. It does not indicate a decrease in their support of Israel.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Tragic Las Vegas pedestrian death could have been avoided
Andrew Windes Las Vegas

A short walk from the accident site was a well-lit crosswalk with long, clear, straight approaches that would have allowed any driver, even one driving at high speed, to be alert to a pedestrian.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
‘It’s an extraordinary meal:’ Rescue Mission Easter feast feeds hundreds of locals
recommend 2
City of Las Vegas in talks to buy aging Grant Sawyer building
recommend 3
World’s No. 1 golfer headlines field for LPGA event at Shadow Creek
recommend 4
‘Nah, I’m good’: Emmitt Smith has no plans to return to Tropicana
recommend 5
Metro K-9 stabbed, requires surgery, as does suspect
recommend 6
UNLV videos capture gunman’s movements