85°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Metro and deadly force

More Stories
Former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
LETTER: Where were the banks in the Donald Trump saga?
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks in a televised New Year speech, in Tehran. (Office ...
LETTER: Joe Biden and Iran
Venezuelan migrants pray at the camping site outside the Sacred Heart Church in downtown El Pas ...
LETTER: Biden’s bungles student loans, the border
Electric vehicles charge at the Las Vegas North Premium Outlets. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review- ...
LETTER: Time to rein in tax subsides for green products
John Neiman Las Vegas
April 19, 2024 - 12:59 pm
 

After reading your April 1 article, “Lethal restraint reviews uneven,” it appears that the police need better tools when dealing with a person with possible mental illness who is yielding a knife or screwdriver. Rather than using deadly force, have those at the Metropolitan Police Department considered a device called a Talon tactical net gun or a BolaWrap? I understand that Fort Worth police are using the BolaWrap, which restrains the suspect and is no larger than a Taser. It can provide police with a non-lethal response to very lethal situations.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
LETTER: Where were the banks in the Donald Trump saga?
Steven Ginther Mesquite

It is the bank’s full responsibility to fully vet people or businesses that are applying for loans. If bank officials are operating in a criminal, lazy or unethical way, they should be the ones on trial.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks in a televised New Year speech, in Tehran. (Office ...
LETTER: Joe Biden and Iran
Jimmy Wike Mesquite

With the threat of an Iranian attack on Israel, the Biden administration issued it’s most terrifying single-word directive to Iran, “Don’t.” Unfortunately, Iran did.

Venezuelan migrants pray at the camping site outside the Sacred Heart Church in downtown El Pas ...
LETTER: Biden’s bungles student loans, the border
H. Pytel Las Vegas

Mr. Biden opened the border. He can close the border. If he does not have the authority to close the border, then he did not have the authority to implement his first action, that of opening the border.

O.J. Simpson appears during his trial as co-defendant Clarence "C.J." Stewart confers with his ...
LETTER: O.J. tribute in bad taste
Jeff Garofalo Las Vegas

Mr. Katsilometes is apparently such a slave to celebrity that he is blinded to the character flaws of the violent felon who he remembers in fawning and adoring terms.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Justice is not always served
James Moldenhauer North Las Vegas

Two Friday articles remind us that our “justice system” does not work well. It works better as an “injustice” system.

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
LETTER: No comfort in falling inflation rates
John Severson Henderson

I suggest that our politicians spend less time attacking each other and more time developing a plan to reduce inflation.

Sen. Jacky Rosen speaks during a press conference on Friday, June 16, 2023, at the East Vegas L ...
LETTER: Jacky Rosen runs from her Democrat-ness
Rick Reynolds Las Vegas

As a lifelong Democrat, I agree with Cobey Du’bravo’s Wednesday letter in which he criticized Sen. Jacky Rosen’s campaign ad for implying she is a maverick Democrat.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
LETTER: Here a handout, there a handout
recommend 2
LETTER: Doomsdayers love being wrong
recommend 3
LETTER: Here’s who’s to blame for Nevada housing ‘crisis’
recommend 4
LETTER: The peacock shows its true colors
recommend 5
LETTER: Realtors often serve a useful purpose for homebuyers
recommend 6
LETTER: The importance of Nevada’s public records laws