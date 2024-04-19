LETTER: Metro and deadly force

After reading your April 1 article, “Lethal restraint reviews uneven,” it appears that the police need better tools when dealing with a person with possible mental illness who is yielding a knife or screwdriver. Rather than using deadly force, have those at the Metropolitan Police Department considered a device called a Talon tactical net gun or a BolaWrap? I understand that Fort Worth police are using the BolaWrap, which restrains the suspect and is no larger than a Taser. It can provide police with a non-lethal response to very lethal situations.