LETTER: Nevada Democrats seek to push parents aside

State Sen. Dallas Harris’s Senate Bill 172 won’t require parental consent for minors to receive contraceptives (March 10 Review-Journal). Parents, wake up. The erosion of parental rights by state legislators is tantamount to coercion and meddling with constitutional liberties and freedoms.

Legislators are in no position to dictate what is best. Give them an inch, they’ll take a mile. This is evident in the slow chipping away of parental rights (from inappropriate books in schools to indoctrination of kids with “woke” nonsense). It’s time for parents to say “hands off” when it comes to the welfare of their children. All it takes is one person, one voice. A small coin makes a large noise in a big jar.