LETTER: Nighty night, kids

In response to Sherri Roos’ April 4 letter on school start times: Yes, kids need their sleep. But if parents would be parents and not friends, they would make their kids go to bed to ensure they had the right amount of sleep. Problem solved.

It is not right to punish the parents and families that do make sure that their kids get the right amount of sleep. If we change the starting time for school, schedules must be changed. Not so easy for parents to tell their employers, “I need to report to work later because school starts later.” So parents out there: Start being parents.