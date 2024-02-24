55°F
Letters

LETTER: Now we put ‘major’ sanctions on Russia?

Ricky Kendall Las Vegas
February 23, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 
(The Associated Press)

The United States readies “major” sanctions against Russia, according to your Wednesday Washington Report. This raises the question: What have we been doing?

It appears we haven’t been taking the sanctions seriously. Would we rather throw more money at the war than curtail the financial capabilities of our enemy? This doesn’t make sense.

I’m all for using everything, including funds, to win this war, but it appears our focus is strictly on the funding side. Who dropped the ball? Are we serious about winning or just playing games? This is very disappointing.

We need to stop Russia in its tracks and render all sanctions immediately to cripple that country, no excuses. This isn’t a board game.

