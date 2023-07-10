92°F
Letters

LETTER: On the ‘far-right fossil fuel fan club’

Jill Levy North Las Vegas
July 9, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The lengthy July 2 screed by Kenneth McElroy blames the “far-right fossil fuel fan club” for the fact that we are (gasp) still using fossil fuels. In fact, no matter how much we pay, or how many windmills and solar power plants we build, our energy needs will not be met entirely by renewables by 2035 or even 2050.

In times of high energy demand, such as our current heat wave, demand far exceeds what solar power can deliver. Energy from gas and coal-fired power plants is needed. With the temperature hitting 107 over the weekend did Mr. McElroy turn on his air conditioning?

