LETTER: Racism is alive and well

Lynn Pearson Henderson
April 7, 2022 - 9:02 pm
 

Bill’s Heard’s flippant response of “houses are racist” is beyond ridiculous and gaslights the issue of racism (March 27 letter to the editor).

Mr. Heard is apparently blissfully ignorant of recent instances in which homes displaying photos of Black family members were appraised hundreds of thousands below the value of what the same home was reappraised at after the photos were replaced with those of white people.

Likewise, biracial couples report wildly different appraisals depending on which spouse is present. The values were far less when the Black spouse was the one present.

Racism is alive and well. Unless you engage in that behavior or it’s directed at you, how would you know how pervasive it really is?

