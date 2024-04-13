76°F
Letters

LETTER: Remember a great man

Former Sen. Joe Lieberman speaks in Washington on Jan. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
Former Sen. Joe Lieberman speaks in Washington on Jan. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
Former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
LETTER: Donald Trump got what he deserved in NY civil trial
Donald Peterson, chairman of the Wisconsin delegation, talks to a group of protesting Democrati ...
LETTER: RFK and 1968
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Nighty night, kids
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: County commissioners cover their rears
Sig Rogich Las Vegas
April 12, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 

With a heavy heart and cherished memories, I share my thoughts on the passing of an esteemed colleague, friend and devoted American patriot, Sen. Joe Lieberman. It was a profound honor to have worked alongside him in our efforts with the U.S.-China Transpacific Foundation. The recent loss of another dear friend and Foundation member, Gov. Bill Richardson, compounds my grief. Their intellect, experience and natural diplomacy were invaluable to our country, democracy and international relations. I cannot let this moment pass without attempting to articulate the profound impact Sen. Lieberman had on so many lives.

He was a man of remarkable wisdom, compassion and unwavering integrity — a devoted husband to Hadassah and a loving family man. Sen. Lieberman transcended partisan divides, advocating passionately and unapologetically for his beliefs in a manner uniquely his own, fostering collaboration across political lines, borders and ideologies.

I take solace in knowing that his legacy will endure, inspiring others to live authentically and compassionately, just as he did — with fervor, empathy and unwavering conviction.

Edward Cotton Las Vegas

Let’s get a few things straight.

Paul Bagley Las Vegas

Solving the school start time issue.

Joe Schaerer Las Vegas

How about solar street lights? All the mechanics of this type of lighting is at the top of the pole, away from thieves.

Gordon Hurst Las Vegas

One hundred thousand Americans a year die from the drugs coming across our southern border — a border that was opened by the executive orders of Mr. Biden after he took office.

David Lyons Las Vegas

Wants taxpayers to cover more student loan debt. He has already burdened U.S. taxpayers with about $145 billion of student debt.

