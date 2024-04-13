LETTER: Remember a great man

With a heavy heart and cherished memories, I share my thoughts on the passing of an esteemed colleague, friend and devoted American patriot, Sen. Joe Lieberman. It was a profound honor to have worked alongside him in our efforts with the U.S.-China Transpacific Foundation. The recent loss of another dear friend and Foundation member, Gov. Bill Richardson, compounds my grief. Their intellect, experience and natural diplomacy were invaluable to our country, democracy and international relations. I cannot let this moment pass without attempting to articulate the profound impact Sen. Lieberman had on so many lives.

He was a man of remarkable wisdom, compassion and unwavering integrity — a devoted husband to Hadassah and a loving family man. Sen. Lieberman transcended partisan divides, advocating passionately and unapologetically for his beliefs in a manner uniquely his own, fostering collaboration across political lines, borders and ideologies.

I take solace in knowing that his legacy will endure, inspiring others to live authentically and compassionately, just as he did — with fervor, empathy and unwavering conviction.