78°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Republicans and abortion

(Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)
(Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)
More Stories
A car is parked by an electric charging station. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
LETTER: EVs will soon be ready for prime time
LETTER: Metro and deadly force
Former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
LETTER: Where were the banks in the Donald Trump saga?
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks in a televised New Year speech, in Tehran. (Office ...
LETTER: Joe Biden and Iran
John Robison Las Vegas
April 19, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 

In his April 12 column, Victor Joecks quoted President Joe Biden’s comment on the recent Arizona abortion ruling and then wrote, “Good luck figuring out how today’s Republicans enacted a law in 1864.” Very amusing, but perhaps he didn’t read the Biden quote. Mr. Biden said the ruling was a result of Republican officials who are committed to ripping away women’s freedom. No mention of enacting the law.

Let me connect the dots for him. At the end of the Obama presidency, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell refused to move on Merrick Garland’s nomination to the Supreme Court. That put Neil Gorsuch on the court. At the end of the Trump presidency, Sen. McConnell rammed Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination through the Senate, even though her nomination was under similar circumstances to Mr. Garland’s. That gave the court enough votes to overturn Roe v. Wade.

In 2022, Arizona passed a law banning abortion after 15 weeks. The majority of Arizona’s Supreme Court ruled that, because this bill did not repeal the 1864 law or create a right to abortion, the 1864 law could be enforced. All of Arizona’s justices were appointed by Republican governors.

Mr. Joecks, moreover, omits important information about the proposed amendment in Nevada. The text gives a right to an abortion until fetal viability, defined as significant likelihood of survival without extraordinary medical measures. Mr. Joecks gives the impression that healthy fetuses will be aborted late in pregnancy. The truth is that only fetuses who will most likely have short, painful lives and die horrific deaths will be aborted.

He says that “GOP candidates should hold up a picture of a 7-month-old preborn baby missing part of her skull or one ripped apart limb by limb.” Why doesn’t he give us the details about why those fetuses were aborted? Show me that they were viable.

Let me ask Mr. Joecks: What does he want to be done when a 7-month-old fetus dies in utero?

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
LETTER: Where were the banks in the Donald Trump saga?
Steven Ginther Mesquite

It is the bank’s full responsibility to fully vet people or businesses that are applying for loans. If bank officials are operating in a criminal, lazy or unethical way, they should be the ones on trial.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks in a televised New Year speech, in Tehran. (Office ...
LETTER: Joe Biden and Iran
Jimmy Wike Mesquite

With the threat of an Iranian attack on Israel, the Biden administration issued it’s most terrifying single-word directive to Iran, “Don’t.” Unfortunately, Iran did.

Venezuelan migrants pray at the camping site outside the Sacred Heart Church in downtown El Pas ...
LETTER: Biden’s bungles student loans, the border
H. Pytel Las Vegas

Mr. Biden opened the border. He can close the border. If he does not have the authority to close the border, then he did not have the authority to implement his first action, that of opening the border.

O.J. Simpson appears during his trial as co-defendant Clarence "C.J." Stewart confers with his ...
LETTER: O.J. tribute in bad taste
Jeff Garofalo Las Vegas

Mr. Katsilometes is apparently such a slave to celebrity that he is blinded to the character flaws of the violent felon who he remembers in fawning and adoring terms.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Justice is not always served
James Moldenhauer North Las Vegas

Two Friday articles remind us that our “justice system” does not work well. It works better as an “injustice” system.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Nevada prisoner accused of threat to have judge; family killed, complaint says
recommend 2
Maimed in war, amputee soccer team offers pride, normalcy
recommend 3
Rare bipartisanship nets win for speaker; foreign aid may get OK on weekend
recommend 4
Native culture on display at UNLV powwow
recommend 5
Columbia has more protests despite arrests
recommend 6
Israel, Iran look content to avoid all-out regional war — for now