LETTER: Republicans won’t forget GOP House members who voted for impeachment

(The Associated Press/File)

The 10 Republican House members who voted for President Donald Trump’s impeachment forgot the first rule of politics: First and foremost: They owe allegiance to their constituents. Second: to their party. And last, but not least, to their country. If the 10 GOP impeachers think their constituents won’t remember, they’re wrong. Republicans have memories like elephants. That’s why the party symbol is the elephant. They never forget.