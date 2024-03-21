LETTER: Schumer picked wrong man to lecture

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

With elections taking place in the Russian federation, I was thinking of the opportunity this presents for Chuck Schumer to let Vladimir Putin know that his participation is a hindrance to the peace process in the special operation he created in Ukraine. I think that the old saying, “What’s good for the goose … ” applies here.

Sen. Schumer recently argued that Benjamin Netanyahu — prime minister of Israel and our unconditional ally — is an impediment to the peace process because he is leading his country to wage a war to eradicate a criminal and murderous mob and not bending to those demanding a cease fire. He said Mr. Netanyahu should call for free and open elections. How come Sen. Schumer does not address Putin about his stance in a peace process in Ukraine?