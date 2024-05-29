85°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Students protest death in Gaza

People hold placards and Palestinian flags as they march in solidarity with the Palestinian peo ...
People hold placards and Palestinian flags as they march in solidarity with the Palestinian people amid the ongoing conflict with Israel, during a demonstration in London, Saturday, May 15, 2021.(AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
More Stories
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Trump or Biden on taxes?
Construction workers labor on rooftops in swelling heat at the Coronado Condominiums in Summerl ...
LETTER: Pawns for radical left-wing groups
The Mirage in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @cs ...
LETTER: Closing of The Mirage tugs at the heart
President Joe Biden jogs across the South Lawn of the White House. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
LETTER: Biden tries to buy more votes with election-year maneuvering
Michael R. Frias Las Vega
May 28, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

I’m confused. I thought antisemitism was prejudice toward Jewish people — prejudice being an opinion or belief without adequate basis. Students across America are holding rallies, questioning Israel’s military campaigns in Palestine. It seems undeniable that a plea for peace is the indispensable, principal message of the demonstrations. Seeking an end to death, injury and starvation of civilians in Gaza does not fit the definition of Antisemitism.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Trump or Biden on taxes?
Mike Morgan Las Vegas

Under Mr. Trump, you paid less. Under Mr. Biden, you’ll pay more.

(Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP)
LETTER: A veteran reflects on Memorial Day
Stephen M. Pitman IV Pahrump The writer is a retired Marine Corp veteran.

This is the quiet time. This is not a time for joy, parties and festivities. It is a time for reflection. A time to honor, to remember, to grieve.

Bernie Sanders. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)
LETTER: Americans need a break from the rat race
Dave Stein Las Vegas

The 32-hour workweek recently proposed by Sen. Bernie Sanders presents an opportunity to reflect on the hidden costs of our workplace culture.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
VICTOR JOECKS: Biden campaigns for a Trump conviction
recommend 2
COMMENTARY: Lawmakers look in wrong places to lower housing costs
recommend 3
COMMENTARY: Debt-free college more important than flashy diploma
recommend 4
Pedestrian critial after being stuck by car in Henderson
recommend 5
U.S.-built pier will be removed from Gaza coast and repaired after damage from rough seas
recommend 6
U.S. condemns deaths; Israel policy unchanged