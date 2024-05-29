LETTER: Students protest death in Gaza
I’m confused. I thought antisemitism was prejudice toward Jewish people — prejudice being an opinion or belief without adequate basis. Students across America are holding rallies, questioning Israel’s military campaigns in Palestine. It seems undeniable that a plea for peace is the indispensable, principal message of the demonstrations. Seeking an end to death, injury and starvation of civilians in Gaza does not fit the definition of Antisemitism.