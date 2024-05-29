LETTER: Students protest death in Gaza

Seeking an end to death, injury and starvation of civilians in Gaza does not fit the definition of antisemitism.

People hold placards and Palestinian flags as they march in solidarity with the Palestinian people amid the ongoing conflict with Israel, during a demonstration in London, Saturday, May 15, 2021.(AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

I’m confused. I thought antisemitism was prejudice toward Jewish people — prejudice being an opinion or belief without adequate basis. Students across America are holding rallies, questioning Israel’s military campaigns in Palestine. It seems undeniable that a plea for peace is the indispensable, principal message of the demonstrations. Seeking an end to death, injury and starvation of civilians in Gaza does not fit the definition of Antisemitism.