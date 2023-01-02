48°F
Letters

LETTER: Supreme Court correct to keep border policy in place

Ray Kolander Las Vegas
January 1, 2023 - 9:00 pm
 

Congratulations are in order to the Supreme Court for keeping Title 42 intact by a 5-4 vote. Congressional Democrats have no common sense whatsoever. It is refreshing to see that the high court does.

The justices realized that, if Title 42 were eliminated, this wonderful country would be besieged by thousands if not millions of illegal immigrants. Members of the Democratic Party view these people as potential voters, so they will do nothing to stop this lawless act.

Former President Ronald Reagan once said, “A country without borders is no country at all.” That is the way the Democrats view America, literally no country at all. Their utter disregard and sheer hatred for America is astounding.

