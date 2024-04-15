LETTER: Thanks for the digging, RJ

I appreciate the “RJ Investigates” articles. It sickens me to know there is rampant corruption in this state. I have had my own experiences in a government position where there was no accountability, a lack of transparency, dishonesty and stonewalling. To allow this type of toxic environment in any private business or state agency will prove costly in terms of employee morale, productivity and maintaining compliance with regulations in the long run. A culture of corruption and bullying cannot last for long. Kudos for bringing this to the public’s attention in “RJ Investigates.”