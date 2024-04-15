56°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Thanks for the digging, RJ

More Stories
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
LETTER: Ominous signs for the United States
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Supermarket merger will hurt the poor
(AP Photo/John Locher, File)
LETTER: Primary process contributes to our political polarization
O.J. Simpson arrives at the Clark County Regional Justice Center with his sister Carmelita Duri ...
LETTER: The O.J. jury got it right
Poppy Helgren Henderson
April 14, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 

I appreciate the “RJ Investigates” articles. It sickens me to know there is rampant corruption in this state. I have had my own experiences in a government position where there was no accountability, a lack of transparency, dishonesty and stonewalling. To allow this type of toxic environment in any private business or state agency will prove costly in terms of employee morale, productivity and maintaining compliance with regulations in the long run. A culture of corruption and bullying cannot last for long. Kudos for bringing this to the public’s attention in “RJ Investigates.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Supermarket merger will hurt the poor
Eve Laurie Las Vegas

Higher prices will result. Poor families will still pay a higher price for food because Alber-Krog will still control the distribution of food.

Donald Peterson, chairman of the Wisconsin delegation, talks to a group of protesting Democrati ...
LETTER: RFK and 1968
Edward Cotton Las Vegas

Let’s get a few things straight.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Nighty night, kids
Paul Bagley Las Vegas

Solving the school start time issue.

Street lights that are in the process of being retrofitted. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Jo ...
LETTER: Addressing copper thefts
Joe Schaerer Las Vegas

How about solar street lights? All the mechanics of this type of lighting is at the top of the pole, away from thieves.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
LETTER: Ask yourself: Are you better off now than three years ago?
recommend 2
LETTER: Jury duty leads to optimism for the nation’s future
recommend 3
LETTER: Biden’s Gaza pier plan
recommend 4
LETTER: Here a handout, there a handout
recommend 5
LETTER: Doomsdayers love being wrong
recommend 6
LETTER: Here’s who’s to blame for Nevada housing ‘crisis’