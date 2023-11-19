LETTER: The BLM and local land sales
Let’s wait until we have more water.
While I would normally agree with your Monday editorial suggesting increases in BLM land sales, my feeling is that this is not the right time. The policy of limiting every piece of property to the same inadequate water amount would only be exacerbated by having more properties thrown into the mix. Until this policy is changed or eliminated, I would put a moratorium on any new properties being permitted in the Southern Nevada Water Authority jurisdiction.