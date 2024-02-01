LETTER: The front door is wide open

If your front door was kicked in, would you leave the front of your house open while you demand that legislation be passed to improve the quality of doors, or would you replace your door and then lead a crusade against sub-par door standards?

Migrants arrive to the Mexican side of the bank of the Rio Grande. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

I keep hearing everyone in the Biden administration blame a “broken immigration system” for the crisis at the border.

Let me ask you this: If your front door was kicked in, would you leave the front of your house open while you demand that legislation be passed to improve the quality of doors, or would you replace your door and then lead a crusade against sub-par door standards? I am guessing everyone would choose the latter.

The immigration laws are the same laws that were in place during the Trump administration. The only differences in policy are executive orders and a lack of prosecutorial will. Those small changes have led to literally millions of people with unknown backgrounds streaming into this country.

I watched President Joe Biden take the oath of office, and I don’t recall him swearing to defend only the parts of the Constitution with which he agrees.

But maybe that was the very first thing in a long line of comments the White House press secretary had to clean up.