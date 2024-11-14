LETTER: The justice system and Henry Ruggs

A memorial for Tina Tintor and her dog Max on Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Valley Parkway is seen on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, near the site where Tintor and her dog were killed in a fiery crash involving Raiders star Henry Ruggs. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

It is with great sadness that I read Henry Riggs is almost a free man and housed in a facility for nonviolent offenders (Saturday Review-Journal). He killed a young woman and her dog and this is the consequence? Until the drivers of these crashes get a stiffer penalty and life behind bars, we will continue to read about innocent victims getting killed and the offender getting three to 10 years in prison and being transferred to a transitional facility. Maybe he won’t play pro football, but his life goes on. I feel for the families who lose a loved one under these circumstances.