LETTER: The justice system and Henry Ruggs
It is with great sadness that I read Henry Riggs is almost a free man and housed in a facility for nonviolent offenders (Saturday Review-Journal). He killed a young woman and her dog and this is the consequence? Until the drivers of these crashes get a stiffer penalty and life behind bars, we will continue to read about innocent victims getting killed and the offender getting three to 10 years in prison and being transferred to a transitional facility. Maybe he won’t play pro football, but his life goes on. I feel for the families who lose a loved one under these circumstances.