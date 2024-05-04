78°F
Letters

LETTER: The many dangers of Donald Trump

Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Gary Lewey Las Vegas
May 3, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 

Donald Trump has misjudged our nation’s character. Doesn’t he know the passion of people who want to be free through democracy, not autocracy?

Mr. Trump says he will be a dictator only for a day. But look at how he ran his administration. He ignored or fired advisers who disagreed with him and admired dictators such as Russia’s Putin or Turkey’s Erdoğan. He arbitrarily ignored health advisers about COVID killing thousands, and he collapsed our economy by mishandling the pandemic.

Should people live under a tyrant who makes laws filled with inequalities (tax reductions for the rich; trickle-down economics never works), displays inhumanity (mocking disabled individuals) and promotes injustice (saying he could kill someone in front of people and get away with it)?

Lastly, what gives him the right to decide what health care people will get? He’s not a doctor. Shouldn’t people resist a man who is choking them to death?

