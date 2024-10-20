LETTER: The transformation of Kamala Harris

Your description of Kamala Harris’ rise from the most unpopular vice president to “an amalgamation of Abraham Lincoln, George Washington and Mahatma Gandhi” was perfect.

Your Oct. 13 editorial, “Return Donald Trump to the White House” was the best Review-Journal editorial I have read. Your description of Kamala Harris’ rise from the most unpopular vice president to “an amalgamation of Abraham Lincoln, George Washington and Mahatma Gandhi” was perfect. It all happened thanks to the left-leaning, mainstream media pushing the Democratic Party agenda.

And the comparison of what a Harris presidency would mean to the nation with Mr. Trump’s agenda showed us how important this election is. Thank you for putting what is at stake in such understandable prose.