64°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: The transformation of Kamala Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Vice President Kamala Harris. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
More Stories
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
LETTER: Donald Trump remains a danger
AP Photo/John Locher, File
LETTER: Helping voters navigate the election
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
LETTER: What about character?
Tropicana hotel-casino pictured, on Monday, April 1, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las ...
LETTER: An homage to the Tropicana
Kathy L. Zeller Las Vegas
October 19, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

Your Oct. 13 editorial, “Return Donald Trump to the White House” was the best Review-Journal editorial I have read. Your description of Kamala Harris’ rise from the most unpopular vice president to “an amalgamation of Abraham Lincoln, George Washington and Mahatma Gandhi” was perfect. It all happened thanks to the left-leaning, mainstream media pushing the Democratic Party agenda.

And the comparison of what a Harris presidency would mean to the nation with Mr. Trump’s agenda showed us how important this election is. Thank you for putting what is at stake in such understandable prose.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
LETTER: Donald Trump remains a danger
J.J. Alexander Henderson

It is incomprehensible how so many people in this country are gullible to the lies, threats and demeaning accusations that spew from his mouth.

AP Photo/John Locher, File
LETTER: Helping voters navigate the election
Jacquie Hohertz Las Vegas

Even though I may not always agree with the RJ, please continue your in-depth analysis of the world and our wonderful city.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
LETTER: What about character?
Andrew Dehler Las Vegas

RJ’s endorsement of Trump mentioned nothing about his character.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: California can’t help itself on the minimum wage
Jack Oliver Las Vegas

Now California will be voting to raise the minimum wage to $18 for most employees. And once again, the people in favor of this don’t think it’ll have any negative affect.

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
LETTER: The misleading ads on Question 3
John Fields Henderson

The excellent Sept. 21 commentary on the misleading Yes on Question 3 commercials is being swamped by the volume of these commercials. Is legal action possible?

Former North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: In defense of John Lee
Bob Valentine Las Vegas

Republican John Lee has proven himself to be a real leader. He is a small businessman owner turned the financially troubled city of North Las Vegas around when he was mayor.

MORE STORIES