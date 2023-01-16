49°F
Letters

LETTER: The United States and incarceration

Gordon Hurst Las Vegas
January 15, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
In his Tuesday letter headlined “Hard or soft,” Jim Fett stated, “The United States has the highest population of incarcerated people in the world even when compared to other countries, including Russia and China.”

I suggest you take all of these incarcerated people to either or both of these countries and have them commit the same crimes. How many of these people would live to see the inside of a courtroom let alone the inside of a jail cell?

I think it would be safe to say that, “The United States has the highest population of criminals who are still alive.”

