Kudos to Review-Journal Executive Editor Glenn Cook for standing up for his newsroom.

The entrance to the Las Vegas Review-Journal campus is shown on Aug. 14, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Kudos to Review-Journal Executive Editor Glenn Cook for standing up for his newsroom in “Assailing journalism, trust with a fabrication.” As we continue to adjust to life in the information age, attacks on journalists weaken an institution so sacred that its protection was included in the First Amendment.