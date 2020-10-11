75°F
Letters

LETTER: Trump recommendation brightens day for president’s supporters

A.J. Maimbourg Las Vegas
October 10, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

Your public endorsement of President Donald Trump in the Oct. 4 Review-Journal was brilliantly written and expressed. Trump supporters around the world are grateful for this endorsement from the Review Journal.

Mr. Trump clearly is the choice for the American people because he truly has all of our best interests at heart. His track record since the day he was elected indubitably proves that.

