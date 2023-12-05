LETTER: Water, farming issue is complicated

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Nov. 26 article you published by ProPublica on water water use in California focused on the biggest farm water users. I would be interested in learning how much water is used to produce the food imported into Nevada. I am guessing that a lot of that food is produced in California, including meat, which is produced from crops such as alfalfa, which were described as crops that were not grown for direct human consumption.

For a sustainable economy, we need to include water used for producing the food we eat. Are the tourists the biggest consumers of food or are locals? Which casinos indirectly use the most water when considering the water used to grow the food they serve?