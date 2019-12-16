LETTER: Water police should pay attention to the Strip

Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Why is it that my neighbors and I are being harassed by the Southern Nevada Water Authority’s antagonizing commercials using Vegas Golden Knight players in regard to watering our small yards and our few remaining bushes? Yet I see in Tuesday’s Review-Journal a story headlined “Swim like you mean it at new hotel Circa,” which touts the property’s six pools. And don’t forget the Dec. 9 Review-Journal story on Resorts World and a rendering of its numerous pools.

During a recent visit down the Strip, I noticed a number of new high-rise resorts going up. My guess is that each has at least 5,000 toilets, 5,000 showers and many more pools and fountains. Is there a water crisis in this valley or not? It sure doesn’t look like it.

I recommend the water authority steer its attention and the hockey players toward the hotel-casinos and leave the residents alone. We’ve done our share.

Don Bourcier

Las Vegas