Letters

LETTER: Where were the banks in the Donald Trump saga?

Former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks in a televised New Year speech, in Tehran. (Office ...
LETTER: Joe Biden and Iran
Venezuelan migrants pray at the camping site outside the Sacred Heart Church in downtown El Pas ...
LETTER: Biden’s bungles student loans, the border
Electric vehicles charge at the Las Vegas North Premium Outlets. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review- ...
LETTER: Time to rein in tax subsides for green products
LETTER: O.J.’s executor lives up the poor reputation of lawyers
Steven Ginther Mesquite
April 18, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

In his Saturday letter to the editor (“Trump trial”), Bob Ebinger explains that Donald Trump lies about his wealth and inflates the value of his real properties. He goes on to suggest the fines assessed in the recent New York City civil trial were on ill-gotten gains and were justified. But I believe Mr. Ebinger failed to see the real criminal in the room, the banks. The charges and fines should have been levied against them.

Bank officials — if they are truly dealing with a criminal liar and despot, as Mr. Ebinger suggests — are not doing due diligence to protect depositor funds. It is the bank’s full responsibility to fully vet people or businesses that are applying for loans. If bank officials are operating in a criminal, lazy or unethical way, they should be the ones on trial.

The banks have convinced the politicians and most of Americans that they are too big to fail. The large financial institutions run without regard to laws, ethics or integrity using this mantra to justify their actions.

It is a sad day when the courts are used for purely political reasons as opposed to going after the real criminals.

LETTER: Joe Biden and Iran
Jimmy Wike Mesquite

With the threat of an Iranian attack on Israel, the Biden administration issued it’s most terrifying single-word directive to Iran, “Don’t.” Unfortunately, Iran did.

LETTER: Biden’s bungles student loans, the border
H. Pytel Las Vegas

Mr. Biden opened the border. He can close the border. If he does not have the authority to close the border, then he did not have the authority to implement his first action, that of opening the border.

O.J. Simpson appears during his trial as co-defendant Clarence "C.J." Stewart confers with his ...
LETTER: O.J. tribute in bad taste
Jeff Garofalo Las Vegas

Mr. Katsilometes is apparently such a slave to celebrity that he is blinded to the character flaws of the violent felon who he remembers in fawning and adoring terms.

LETTER: Justice is not always served
James Moldenhauer North Las Vegas

Two Friday articles remind us that our “justice system” does not work well. It works better as an “injustice” system.

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
LETTER: No comfort in falling inflation rates
John Severson Henderson

I suggest that our politicians spend less time attacking each other and more time developing a plan to reduce inflation.

Sen. Jacky Rosen speaks during a press conference on Friday, June 16, 2023, at the East Vegas L ...
LETTER: Jacky Rosen runs from her Democrat-ness
Rick Reynolds Las Vegas

As a lifelong Democrat, I agree with Cobey Du’bravo’s Wednesday letter in which he criticized Sen. Jacky Rosen’s campaign ad for implying she is a maverick Democrat.

