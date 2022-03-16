LETTER: Writer defending President Biden has his work cut out

If you want to try to tell us that Mr. Biden is doing fine, tell it to my empty pockets.

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

In response to Peter W. Chisteckoff’s Saturday letter defending President Joe Biden:

Gasoline is now more than $5 per gallon. Grocery prices are way up, and shelves are empty. So if you want to try to tell us that Mr. Biden is doing fine, tell it to my empty pockets. Tell it to the people whose rent has increased more than 100 percent, while groceries have doubled in price and they can’t afford to eat. Or those who have to choose between eating and putting gasoline in their cars to go to work.

Inflation is the worst in 40 years. I don’t know what pipe dream Mr. Chisteckoff is in, but it isn’t reality.