Letters

LETTER: Yes, Hamas must be eliminated

Chris Constantine Las Vegas
February 24, 2024 - 9:02 pm
 
In this photo released on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023, by the Hezbollah Media Relations Office, He ...
In this photo released on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023, by the Hezbollah Media Relations Office, Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, right, meets with Ziad al-Nakhleh, the head of Palestinian Islamic Jihad, center, and Hamas deputy chief, Saleh al-Arouri, in Beirut, Lebanon. (Hezbollah Media Relations Office, via AP)

I agree with your Tuesday editorial, and with Israel, that Hamas should be eliminated.

But the worldwide protests and the Biden administration are trying to address the indiscriminate killing of tens of thousands of children and the displacement of millions of people. A billion or so people are simply supporting common sense and humanity, not Hamas.

It seems disingenuous, at best, to dismiss humanitarian concerns and to equate those concerns with support of terrorists.

