51s debut special “Reyes de Plata” uniforms during Tuesday’s game – PHOTO GALLERY

On Tuesday, the Las Vegas 51s debuted of their “Reyes de Plata” (Silver Kings) uniforms, part of a new Minor League Baseball initiative, while playing the Colorado Springs Sky Sox at Cashman Field in Las Vegas.
As part of the marketing initiative, called Es Divertido Ser Un Fan – “It’s Fun to be a Fan,” the team will go by the temporary Reyes de Plata name on Tuesday night home games, featuring the special caps and uniforms.
Photographer Chase Stevens showed off the caps and uniforms featured during Tuesday’s game in this photo gallery.