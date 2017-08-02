ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
51s/Baseball

51s debut special “Reyes de Plata” uniforms during Tuesday’s game – PHOTO GALLERY

Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 2, 2017 - 10:20 am
 

On Tuesday, the Las Vegas 51s debuted of their “Reyes de Plata” (Silver Kings) uniforms, part of a new Minor League Baseball initiative, while playing the Colorado Springs Sky Sox at Cashman Field in Las Vegas.

As part of the marketing initiative, called Es Divertido Ser Un Fan – “It’s Fun to be a Fan,” the team will go by the temporary Reyes de Plata name on Tuesday night home games, featuring the special caps and uniforms.

Photographer Chase Stevens showed off the caps and uniforms featured during Tuesday’s game in this photo gallery.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
51s/Baseball Video
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like