51s debut special “Reyes de Plata” uniforms during Tuesday’s game – PHOTO GALLERY

Las Vegas 51s' Phillip Evans heads for first base to score a run off a double from Kevin Plawecki, not pictured, during the debut of the "Reyes de Plata" (Silver Kings), part of a new Minor League Baseball initiative, during a baseball game against the Colorado Springs Sky Sox at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017. As part of the marketing initiative, called Es Divertido Ser Un Fan - Itճ Fun to be a Fan, the team will go by the temporary Reyes de Plata name on Tuesday night home games, featuring special caps and uniforms. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto