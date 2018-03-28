Kris Bryant pranks fantasy baseball drafts — VIDEO

Red Bull partnered with Kris Bryant for another year to play a prank on gullible fantasy baseball draft parties.

Kris Bryant poses as a pizza delivery guy in a prank produced by Red Bull. (Red Bull/YouTube)

Kris Bryant: World Series champion third baseman, Bonanza High School grad, and actor?

Bryant dressed in full costume, complete with wig, mustache and uniform, and posed as a pizza delivery man. The men who were drafting believed that filmmakers were there for an upcoming fantasy baseball documentary.

This isn’t the first time Bryant has been involved with Red Bull for a prank. In 2017, Bryant was pranked by Hall-of-Fame pitcher Greg Maddux. Maddux posed as a sound guy in a film crew, bothering Bryant with a boom mic during a workout video shoot.

Check out this year’s prank in the video above.

