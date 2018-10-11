Topping-out ceremony marks progress on new Las Vegas ballpark

A topping-off ceremony celebrated construction progress on the Las Vegas Ballpark, a new Triple-A baseball stadium under construction in downtown Summerlin.

Ceremony to "top out" Las Vegas Ballpark

Workers shake hands after installing a steel beam into place during a topping off ceremony at the Las Vegas Ballpark construction site in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

A steel beam is moved into place during a topping off ceremony at the Las Vegas Ballpark construction site in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Workers watch as a steel beam is moved into place during a topping off ceremony at the Las Vegas Ballpark construction site in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Workers watch as a steel beam is moved into place during a topping off ceremony at the Las Vegas Ballpark construction site in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Clark County Commissioner Steve Sisolak during a topping off ceremony at the Las Vegas Ballpark construction site in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Clark County Commissioner Larry Brown signs a steel beam during a topping off ceremony at the Las Vegas Ballpark construction site in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

The Las Vegas Ballpark construction site during a topping off ceremony at the Las Vegas Ballpark construction site in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Clark County Commissioner Susan Brager signs a steel beam during a topping off ceremony at the Las Vegas Ballpark construction site in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Retired Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority CEO Rossi Ralenkotter signs a steel beam during a topping off ceremony at the Las Vegas Ballpark construction site in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

A steel beam with signatures of attendees during a topping off ceremony at the Las Vegas Ballpark construction site in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Workers at the Las Vegas Ballpark construction site in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Workers at the Las Vegas Ballpark construction site in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

People watch as a steel beam is moved into place during a topping off ceremony at the Las Vegas Ballpark construction site in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

A steel beam is moved into place during a topping off ceremony at the Las Vegas Ballpark construction site in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

People watch as a steel beam is moved into place during a topping off ceremony at the Las Vegas Ballpark construction site in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

People watch as a steel beam is moved into place during a topping off ceremony at the Las Vegas Ballpark construction site in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

People watch as a steel beam is moved into place during a topping off ceremony at the Las Vegas Ballpark construction site in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Don Logan, president for the Las Vegas 51s, speaks during a topping off ceremony at the Las Vegas Ballpark construction site in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Clark County Commissioner Steve Sisolak speaks during a topping off ceremony at the Las Vegas Ballpark construction site in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Officials from the Howard Hughes Corp., developer of the Las Vegas Ballpark and owner of the Las Vegas 51s, hosted the ceremony Thursday morning.

The event marked construction progress and recognized the efforts of the nearly 200 workers on the project.

Dignitaries added their signatures to a steel beam that workers also signed.

A crane hoisted the beam into position as part of the ceremony, which included remarks from several officials, including Kevin Orrock, president, Summerlin; Don Logan, Las Vegas 51s president and chief operating officer; and Steve Hill, CEO, Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority; Clark County Commission Board Chairman Steve Sisolak; and Clark County Commissioner Susan Brager.