Topping-out ceremony marks progress on new Las Vegas ballpark

A topping-out ceremony celebrated construction progress on the Las Vegas Ballpark, a new Triple-A baseball stadium under construction in downtown Summerlin.
Officials from the Howard Hughes Corp., developer of the Las Vegas Ballpark and owner of the Las Vegas 51s, hosted the ceremony Thursday morning.
The event marked construction progress and recognized the efforts of the nearly 200 workers on the project.
Dignitaries added their signatures to a steel beam that workers also signed.
A crane hoisted the beam into position as part of the ceremony, which included remarks from several officials, including Kevin Orrock, president, Summerlin; Don Logan, Las Vegas 51s president and chief operating officer; and Steve Hill, CEO, Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority; Clark County Commission Board Chairman Steve Sisolak; and Clark County Commissioner Susan Brager.
