3 takeaways from Aces’ loss: Team enters break on down note

The Aces trailed by as many as 21 points in the first half Tuesday against the Chicago Sky. They rallied, but still came up short.

Las Vegas Aces guard Sydney Colson (51) passes the ball behind her while Chicago Sky guards Dana Evans, left, and Chennedy Carter (7) defend during the second half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) snags a rebound over Chicago Sky center Kamilla Cardoso (10) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces guard Tiffany Hayes (15) reacts after fouling the Chicago Sky during the second half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces guard Tiffany Hayes (15) fouls Chicago Sky forward Michaela Onyenwere (12) while she shoots during the second half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces center Megan Gustafson (17) celebrates after scoring during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Chicago Sky at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) celebrates after scoring during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Chicago Sky at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon shouts at a referee during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Chicago Sky at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) gestures to a referee during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Chicago Sky at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) dribbles up the court during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Chicago Sky at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces forward Alysha Clark (7) reacts to a referee’s call during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Chicago Sky at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) and Chicago Sky center Kamilla Cardoso (10) struggle for the ball while center A'ja Wilson (22) looks on during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Chicago Sky guard Marina Mabrey, left, and Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson struggle for a loose ball during the second half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum reacts after missing a three-point basket during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Chicago Sky at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Chicago Sky guard Chennedy Carter (7) shoots while Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) defends during the second half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Chicago Sky guard Chennedy Carter (7) dribbles up the court against Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Chicago Sky guard Chennedy Carter points upward after winning a WNBA basketball game against the Las Vegas Aces at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Chicago Sky head coach Teresa Weatherspoon, left, and forward Angel Reese embrace after winning a WNBA basketball game against the Las Vegas Aces at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) blocks a shot by Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Chicago Sky guard Chennedy Carter (7) steals the ball from Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray, center, during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Chicago Sky guard Chennedy Carter, right, steals the ball from Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) steals the ball from Chicago Sky guard Chennedy Carter, left, during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces guard Kate Martin (20) lies on the court with an injury during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Chicago Sky at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) shoots while Chicago Sky center Kamilla Cardoso (10) and forward Angel Reese (5) defend during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) drives around Chicago Sky forward Isabelle Harrison (20) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces guard Tiffany Hayes (15) shoots against Chicago Sky center Kamilla Cardoso (10) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Becky Hammon called a full timeout less than two minutes into the first quarter of the Aces’ 93-85 loss to the Chicago Sky on Tuesday at Michelob Ultra Arena.

The Sky were on a 6-2 run. It was exactly the kind of start the Aces coach hoped to avoid.

“We don’t want to be playing catch up with this team,” Hammon said during her pregame news conference. “Hopefully I don’t have to call the first timeout.”

Chicago increased its lead to as many as 21 points during the first half. The Aces (16-8) rallied to take a 72-71 lead 1:44 into the fourth quarter, but they couldn’t hold on for the win.

A’ja Wilson led the team with 28 points and 14 steals. She added three steals, giving her the third-most in franchise history with 247 in her career. Jackie Young scored 17 points for the Aces and Tiffany Hayes had a season-high 19 off the bench.

Chennedy Carter led the way for the Sky, recording 34 points and three steals. Rookie Angel Reese had 13 points and 10 rebounds to record a double-double for the 16th time in her last 17 games.

Here are three takeaways from the loss:

1. Senioritis

Tuesday’s game was the Aces’ last before the All-Star and Olympic break. They won’t play again until August 17.

Hammon said she’s seen good teams suffer a loss right before a respite before. That doesn’t mean she was happy with the Aces’ effort.

“They weren’t in the same gym I was in,” Hammon said.

Hammon said the Aces seemed to be mentally resting as soon as the ball was tipped. She was disappointed in the group’s inability to play team basketball

“Everybody wants to be the it girl,” Hammon said, explaining that players largely looked to score and only tried to pass when they got in trouble.

2. Martin suffers injury

Aces rookie Kate Martin sustained a non-contact injury with 1:19 left in the first quarter.

The team gathered around the former Iowa standout to block her from cameras before she was helped to the locker room. She returned to the bench, but the Aces said she was out for the rest of the game.

Hammon said Martin is “tough” after the game, but her status moving forward has yet to be determined.

3. Bench shines

The Sky led 41-21 midway through the second quarter.

Young helped the Aces start to chip away at their deficit by scoring 11 of her points in that frame, but the bench played a large role in getting the team back in the game.

Hayes’ offensive explosion was a huge lift. Sydney Colson also provided a spark after entering the game with less than four minutes remaining in the third quarter with the Aces trailing 63-52.

Colson drew a foul in transition almost right away. She also recorded a steal early in the fourth quarter, was fouled and made both her free throws.

Reserve center Megan Gustafson was the one who gave the Aces their first lead of the game. She made the corner 3-pointer that put her team up 72-71.