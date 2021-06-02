Aces 3-game winning streak ends with loss to Connecticut Sun
Liz Cambage scored 28 points Tuesday, but the Aces fell 74-67 to the Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.
A’ja Wilson added 14 points for Las Vegas. Jonquel Jones had 23 points and seven rebounds for the Sun.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
