Aces 3-game winning streak ends with loss to Connecticut Sun

Las Vegas Aces center Liz Cambage (8) drives past Indiana Fever forward Teaira McCowan (15) in the first quarter during a WNBA basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, May 30, 2021, at Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Liz Cambage scored 28 points Tuesday, but the Aces fell 74-67 to the Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

A’ja Wilson added 14 points for Las Vegas. Jonquel Jones had 23 points and seven rebounds for the Sun.

