Aces

Aces 3-game winning streak ends with loss to Connecticut Sun

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 1, 2021 - 6:08 pm
 
Las Vegas Aces center Liz Cambage (8) drives past Indiana Fever forward Teaira McCowan (15) in ...
Las Vegas Aces center Liz Cambage (8) drives past Indiana Fever forward Teaira McCowan (15) in the first quarter during a WNBA basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, May 30, 2021, at Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Liz Cambage scored 28 points Tuesday, but the Aces fell 74-67 to the Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

A’ja Wilson added 14 points for Las Vegas. Jonquel Jones had 23 points and seven rebounds for the Sun.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.

THE LATEST
New York Liberty's Joyner Holmes (10) drives past Phoenix Mercury's Alanna Smith during the fir ...
Aces sign Joyner Holmes, waive Emma Cannon
By / RJ

Joyner Holmes, 23, was the No. 19 pick in the 2020 WNBA draft and played in 19 games for the New York Liberty last season, averaging 2.9 points in 10 minutes per game.