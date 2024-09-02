Aces add depth, sign center to 7-day contract

The Aces didn’t make any moves at the WNBA’s trade deadline, but they did add depth by signing a center to a seven-day contract Monday.

What’s wrong with the Aces? Here are 3 reasons the team is struggling

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) moves the ball past Washington Mystics center Queen Egbo (4) during a WNBA game against the Washington Mystics at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Aces are trying to add depth again.

The back-to-back WNBA champions signed center Queen Egbo to a seven-day contract, general manager Natalie Williams announced Monday.

Egbo, 24, has played for four teams since she was drafted 10th overall by the Indiana Fever in 2022.

The Aces (20-12) didn’t make any deals before last month’s trade deadline, and Williams said it would take a “special situation” for the team to fill its 12th roster spot. A seven-day contract, which can only be given out in the second half of the season, offers flexibility.

Aces coach Becky Hammon rested guard Jackie Young in the team’s 83-72 win over the Atlanta Dream on Friday. Hammon said Sunday she hopes to give star forward A’ja Wilson a break at some point as well.

Egbo could be useful if Wilson does end up getting a breather. The Aces gave rookie center Jessika Carter a shot in June, but waived her within the month after two appearances.

Egbo made the WNBA’s All-Rookie team in 2022 after averaging 7.2 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. She was traded to Washington midway through the following campaign and was dealt again to Connecticut in May. Egbo was waived by the Sun on June 5. She signed a hardship contract with the Los Angeles Sparks on June 22 but was waived again after a week.

Egbo, a Houston native, played four seasons at Baylor. She averaged 9.5 points and 7.0 rebounds per game in college and helped lead the Bears to an NCAA championship in 2019.

She is averaging 5.6 points and 5.0 rebounds per game in her WNBA career.

Contact Callie Lawson-Freeman at clawsonfreeman@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.