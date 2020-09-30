81°F
Aces

Aces advance to WNBA Finals with Game 5 win

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 29, 2020 - 6:37 pm
 
Updated September 29, 2020 - 6:55 pm

The top-seeded Aces advanced to the WNBA Finals with a 66-63 win over the seventh-seeded Connecticut Sun in Game 5 of the WNBA semifinals Tuesday at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

The Aces will meet the No. 2 Seattle Storm in the finals, which begin at 4 p.m. Friday on ESPN2.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2936. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.

