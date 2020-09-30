Aces advance to WNBA Finals with Game 5 win

The top-seeded Aces advanced to the WNBA Finals with a 66-63 win over the seventh-seeded Connecticut Sun in Game 5 of the WNBA semifinals Tuesday in Bradenton, Florida.

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson, left, grabs a rebound away from Connecticut Sun forward DeWanna Bonner during the second half of Game 5 of a WNBA basketball semifinal round playoff series, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Las Vegas Aces center Carolyn Swords (4) goes up for a shot in front of Connecticut Sun guard Essence Carson, right, during the first half of Game 5 of a WNBA basketball semifinal round playoff series, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Las Vegas Aces guard Kayla McBride looks to pass the ball while defended by Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas (25) and guard Briann January (20) during the first half of Game 5 of a WNBA basketball semifinal round playoff series, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Las Vegas Aces forward Angel McCoughtry (35) passes the ball in front of Connecticut Sun guard Briann January and forward DeWanna Bonner, front right, during the first half of Game 5 of a WNBA basketball semifinal round playoff series, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson, left, goes up for a shot in front of Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas (25) during the first half of Game 5 of a WNBA basketball semifinal round playoff series, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Connecticut Sun guard Briann January, left, shoots in front of Las Vegas Aces guard Kayla McBride (21) during the first half of Game 5 of a WNBA basketball semifinal round playoff series, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Connecticut Sun forward DeWanna Bonner reacts after a shot during the first half of Game 5 of a WNBA basketball semifinal round playoff series against the Las Vegas Aces, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Las Vegas Aces forward Angel McCoughtry, right, sets up for a shot in front of Connecticut Sun guard Natisha Hiedeman (2) during the first half of Game 5 of a WNBA basketball semifinal round playoff series, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Las Vegas Aces center Carolyn Swords goes up for a shot between Connecticut Sun guard Kaila Charles (3) and center Brionna Jones, right, during the first half of Game 5 of a WNBA basketball semifinal round playoff series, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas drives to the basket in front of Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) and guard Jackie Young (0) during the first half of Game 5 of a WNBA basketball semifinal round playoff series, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Las Vegas Aces head coach Bill Laimbeer, right, talks with forward Angel McCoughtry (35) during the first half of Game 5 of a WNBA basketball semifinal round playoff series against the Connecticut Sun, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Connecticut Sun forward DeWanna Bonner, left, saves a loose ball from going out of bounds in front of Las Vegas Aces guard Kayla McBride (21) during the first half of Game 5 of a WNBA basketball semifinal round playoff series, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Connecticut Sun guard Jasmine Thomas, left, shoots in front of Las Vegas Aces guard Sugar Rodgers (14) during the first half of Game 5 of a WNBA basketball semifinal round playoff series, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

The top-seeded Aces advanced to the WNBA Finals with a 66-63 win over the seventh-seeded Connecticut Sun in Game 5 of the WNBA semifinals Tuesday at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

The Aces will meet the No. 2 Seattle Storm in the finals, which begin at 4 p.m. Friday on ESPN2.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2936. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.