Aces advance to WNBA Finals with Game 5 win
The top-seeded Aces advanced to the WNBA Finals with a 66-63 win over the seventh-seeded Connecticut Sun in Game 5 of the WNBA semifinals Tuesday at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.
The Aces will meet the No. 2 Seattle Storm in the finals, which begin at 4 p.m. Friday on ESPN2.
WNBA Finals schedule
At Bradenton, Fla.
Aces vs. Storm
Game 1: 4 p.m. Friday
Game 2: Noon Sunday
Game 3: 4 p.m. Tuesday
Game 4: 4 p.m. Oct. 8*
Game 5: Noon Oct. 11*
* If necessary