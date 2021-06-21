Aces’ A’ja Wilson, Chelsea Gray make U.S. Olympic basketball team
Both Las Vegas Aces players will be competing in their first Olympic Games. The 12-player roster was announced Monday for the Tokyo Olympics.
Aces stars A’ja Wilson and Chelsea Gray were selected to their first U.S. Olympic women’s team.
The 12-player team was announced Monday. The U.S. has won six consecutive Olympic gold medals.
The team will train in Las Vegas and play a series of exhibition games July 10 to 18 in preparation for the Olympics from July 26 to Aug. 8 in Saitama, Japan.
This a developing story. Check back for updates.
