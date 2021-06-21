102°F
Aces

Aces’ A’ja Wilson, Chelsea Gray make U.S. Olympic basketball team

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 21, 2021 - 11:21 am
 
U.S. forward A'ja Wilson (9) dribbles as Stanford guard Haley Jones (30) defends in the third q ...
U.S. forward A'ja Wilson (9) dribbles as Stanford guard Haley Jones (30) defends in the third quarter of an exhibition women's basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Stanford, Calif. (AP Photo/John Hefti)
United States' Chelsea Gray, right, tries to score as Nigeria's Sarah Ogoke blocks her during t ...
United States' Chelsea Gray, right, tries to score as Nigeria's Sarah Ogoke blocks her during the Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournaments match between Nigeria and USA in Belgrade, Serbia, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Aces stars A’ja Wilson and Chelsea Gray were selected to their first U.S. Olympic women’s team.

The 12-player team was announced Monday. The U.S. has won six consecutive Olympic gold medals.

The team will train in Las Vegas and play a series of exhibition games July 10 to 18 in preparation for the Olympics from July 26 to Aug. 8 in Saitama, Japan.

This a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

Chicago Sky's Diamond DeShields, from left, Las Vegas Aces' Kayla McBride, and Las Vegas Aces' ...
WNBA All-Star Game returns to Las Vegas
By / RJ

The game coincides with the Olympic break, and a team comprised of WNBA All-Stars will play a team from the USA national team, which will be training in Las Vegas.