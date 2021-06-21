Aces’ A’ja Wilson, Chelsea Gray make U.S. Olympic basketball team

Both Las Vegas Aces players will be competing in their first Olympic Games. The 12-player roster was announced Monday for the Tokyo Olympics.

U.S. forward A'ja Wilson (9) dribbles as Stanford guard Haley Jones (30) defends in the third quarter of an exhibition women's basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Stanford, Calif. (AP Photo/John Hefti)

United States' Chelsea Gray, right, tries to score as Nigeria's Sarah Ogoke blocks her during the Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournaments match between Nigeria and USA in Belgrade, Serbia, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Aces stars A’ja Wilson and Chelsea Gray were selected to their first U.S. Olympic women’s team.

The 12-player team was announced Monday. The U.S. has won six consecutive Olympic gold medals.

The team will train in Las Vegas and play a series of exhibition games July 10 to 18 in preparation for the Olympics from July 26 to Aug. 8 in Saitama, Japan.

This a developing story. Check back for updates.

