Aces

Aces All-Star announces release date for new book

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 18, 2023 - 7:37 pm
 
Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson signs autographs for fans after winning Game 2 in a first-ro ...
Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson signs autographs for fans after winning Game 2 in a first-round WNBA basketball playoff series against the Chicago Sky at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Two-time MVP. WNBA champion. NCAA champion. Olympic gold medalist. Author?

Aces forward A’ja Wilson announced Monday her book “Dear Black Girls: How to Be True to You” is available for pre-order and will be released Feb. 6, 2024. The 192-page manuscript features a collection of stories, essays and vignettes from Wilson’s life. It’s being published by Flatiron Books imprint A Moment of Lift Books, the nonfiction imprint founded by Melinda Gates.

The book is an expansion of the Players’ Tribune article Wilson wrote titled “Dear Black Girls” in July 2020, which discusses her childhood as a Black girl in South Carolina and her frustrations with perceptions and stereotypes Black women face.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on X.

