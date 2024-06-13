106°F
Aces All-Star could make season debut after injury status upgraded

Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray, holding her son Lennox Gray, poses with her new 2023 WNBA Ch ...
Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray, holding her son Lennox Gray, poses with her new 2023 WNBA Championship ring during before a WNBA basketball game against the Phoenix Mercury at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12), guard Jackie Young (0), forward A'ja Wilson (22) and gu ...
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 12, 2024 - 5:26 pm
 

Aces point guard Chelsea Gray might make her season debut Thursday after missing the team’s first 10 games.

Gray is listed as questionable for the road game against the Phoenix Mercury with a lower left leg injury. She had been listed as out for every game so far this season.

The Aces have lost three straight regular-season games for the first time since 2019, falling to 5-5 after a 100-86 home loss to the Minnesota Lynx on Tuesday.

Gray, 31, is a five-time All-Star and three-time WNBA champion, including the past two titles with the Aces. Gray was named Finals MVP in 2022 when the Aces beat the Connecticut Sun for their first championship.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Callie Lawson-Freeman at clawsonfreeman@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.

