Aces all-WNBA guard undergoes shoulder surgery

Aces guard Kelsey Plum underwent surgery Wednesday for her right labrum. She is coming off the best season of her career, finishing second in the league in scoring.

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) shoots against Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas (25), guard Natisha Hiedeman, behind, and center Brionna Jones, right, during the second half in Game 4 of a WNBA basketball final series at Mohegan Sun Arena on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Uncasville, Conneticut. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Aces guard Kelsey Plum had a minimally invasive arthroscopic procedure for her right labrum Wednesday, sources close to the team confirmed to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Plum is expected to make a full recovery and return to training in the offseason before the 2023 WNBA season.

An all-WNBA first team guard, Plum is coming off the best season of her career. She was second in the league in scoring, averaging 20.2 points per game, and set the franchise record for most made 3s in a single season.

Almost immediately after the Aces claimed the team’s first championship by beating the Connecticut Sun 3-1 in the WNBA Finals, Plum flew to Sydney, Australia, where she helped Team USA win the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup.

