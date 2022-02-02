Aces’ Angel McCoughtry on her way out of Las Vegas

Angel McCoughtry, the five-time All-Star who’s spent the past two seasons with the Aces, is heading to the Minnesota Lynx as an unrestricted free agent.

Las Vegas Aces forward Angel McCoughtry sets up a play during the first half of Game 5 of a WNBA basketball semi-final round playoff series against the Connecticut Sun, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

A key veteran presence and longtime WNBA veteran is on her way out of Las Vegas.

Angel McCoughtry, the five-time All-Star who’s spent the past two seasons with the Aces, is heading to the Minnesota Lynx as an unrestricted free agent, according to a press release. Terms were not released as per team policy. McCoughtry is preparing for her 13th season.

Selected with the first overall pick in the 2009 WNBA draft, McCoughtry spent the first decade of her career with the Atlanta Dream, becoming one of the league’s most recognizable players. She averaged 19.1 points and five rebounds per game and won two gold medals with USA Basketball at the 2012 London Olympics and the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

After 12 years in Atlanta – she missed all of the 2017 and 2019 seasons because of rest and injury, respectively – McCoughtry arrived in Las Vegas in 2020 after signing a two-year deal in free agency.

In her first season with the Aces, the Louisville alum made 22 starts, scoring 14.4 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. McCoughtry also shot a career-best 51.8 percent from the field and 47.1 percent from three-point range.

But McCoughtry’s resurgence took a major detour ahead of the 2021 season. In the Aces’ May 8 preseason game against the Los Angeles Sparks, the six-time All-WNBA honoree tore the ACL and meniscus in her right knee, prematurely ending her season.

McCoughtry is the first unrestricted free agent to leave the Aces.

