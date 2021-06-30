99°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Aces

Aces approach midway point as best offensive team in WNBA

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 29, 2021 - 5:18 pm
 
Las Vegas AcesÕ Chelsea Gray celebrates after scoring against Seattle Storm during the fou ...
Las Vegas AcesÕ Chelsea Gray celebrates after scoring against Seattle Storm during the fourth quarter in a WNBA basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, June 27, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Game Day

Who: Aces vs. Los Angeles Sparks

When: 7:30 p.m., Wednesday

Where: Los Angeles Convention Center, Los Angeles

TV: MyLVTV, Spectrum SportsNet, Amazon Prime

About the Aces (11-4): Las Vegas approaches the midway point of the 2021 season as the best offensive team (108.9 rating) and second best defensive team (96.7 rating) in the WNBA. The Aces feature six double-figure scorers and a bevy of ways they can beat opponents. Their post tandem of A’ja Wilson (19.4 points, 8.7 rebounds) and Liz Cambage (14.8 points, 9.1 rebounds) is the best in the WNBA. Point guard Chelsea Gray (12.1 points, 6.5 assists) anchors an efficient perimeter attack. Kelsey Plum (13.3 points) and Dearica Hamby (11.1 points, 6.0 rebounds) form one of the league’s most formidable bench duos.

About the Sparks (6-8): Los Angeles has not yet found its footing while dealing with injuries to stars Nneka and Chiney Ogwumike. The result is the worst record in the Western Conference that includes a 97-69 thrashing by the Aces last month. The injuries have paved the way for other players to shine, like guard Erica Wheeler, who averages 13.3 points and 4.4 assists. Center Amanda Zahui B. (10.8 points, 5.5 rebounds) has the size to match up with the Aces’ bigs, and second-year guard Te’a Cooper is in a more prominent role, averaging 10.3 points this season compared to 7.0 as a rookie in 2020.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
First transgender Miss Nevada USA calls win ‘huge honor’
First transgender Miss Nevada USA calls win ‘huge honor’
2
Billionaire buys most expensive home ever sold in Southern Nevada
Billionaire buys most expensive home ever sold in Southern Nevada
3
‘Madhouse’ indeed: Vegas showman Beacher clears $710K at Resorts World
‘Madhouse’ indeed: Vegas showman Beacher clears $710K at Resorts World
4
Lack of monsoon rains in Las Vegas could end this week
Lack of monsoon rains in Las Vegas could end this week
5
Delta variant found in Nevada COVID cases has tripled
Delta variant found in Nevada COVID cases has tripled
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Chicago Sky's Diamond DeShields, from left, Las Vegas Aces' Kayla McBride, and Las Vegas Aces' ...
WNBA All-Star Game returns to Las Vegas
By / RJ

The game coincides with the Olympic break, and a team comprised of WNBA All-Stars will play a team from the USA national team, which will be training in Las Vegas.