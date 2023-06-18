Aces campaign for veteran guard’s All-Star Game return

Aces point guard Chelsea Gray didn’t make the All-Star Game in 2022, but the ninth-year guard is thriving with the Aces this season while seeking her fifth All-Star appearance.

Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) drives the ball past a Chicago Sky player during a game on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Becky Hammon has a simple message to anyone voting for the WNBA All-Star game. Watch point guard Chelsea Gray play.

The Aces coach said it’s all the proof she needs to demonstrate why the ninth-year court general is an All-Star.

“She should definitely be in there this year,” Hammon said. “She should’ve been in there last year in my opinion, but I’m biased.”

Gray, a four-time All-Star, has already made a major impact on the Aces franchise since arriving in 2021. She was the standout player during the Aces’ 2022 playoff run, which culminated in the franchise’s first WNBA championship and earned Gray Finals MVP honors.

The Aces (9-1) host the Minnesota Lynx (3-7) at Michelob Ultra Arena at 6 p.m. Sunday

During her first season with the Aces, Gray’s 5.91 assists per game ranked second in franchise history. She surpassed her own mark a year later, averaging a career-best 6.06 assists per game, to take ownership of the second- and third-most prolific passing seasons in franchise history.

“I think it’s a testament to the type of player they’d seen me be from afar and the type of teammate I’ve been,” Gray said. “It’s been a trust factor since the beginning, just trying to get the chemistry right and getting to know each other.”

Only Danielle Robinson’s record-setting 2013 season, when she averaged 6.72 assists per game, ranks higher than either of Gray’s first two seasons with the Aces. Hammon, who averaged 5.82 assists in 2011 with the San Antonio Silver Stars, had ranked second before Gray’s arrival. The Aces coach joked she should bench her starting point guard for pushing Hammon down the list.

Gray is taking another run at the franchise record this season. She’s averaging 6.2 assists per game a quarter of the way through the season. She had more assists (9) than the Seattle Storm’s entire starting five (8) during the Aces 96-63 win Thursday.

The Bay Area native is also quietly putting together one of the greatest shooting seasons in league history. Entering Sunday, she’s made 50 percent of her field goals, 50 percent of her 3s and 100 percent of her free throws. Washington Mystics forward and former MVP Elena Delle Donne is currently the only member of the WNBA’s 40-50-90 club.

The 30-year-old guard said she spent the offseason working on refining her three-point shot and increasing her efficiency, both off the dribble and in catch-and-shoot situations.

Despite Gray’s consistently high assist numbers and averaging double figures in scoring on great efficiency, she’s only been an All-Star once since joining the Aces. She wasn’t selected to the 2022 All-Star Game, a slight which fueled her offensive eruption during the second half of the season and the playoffs.

Gray ranked 12th among all vote-getters after the WNBA released its first batch of All-Star votes June 13, fourth among Aces players behind A’ja Wilson, Jackie Young and Kelsey Plum.

Fans are only able to vote for four guards across the league, meaning Gray has to compete with Young, Plum, Dallas Wings standout Arike Ogunbowale, New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu, the Chicago Sky’s former Finals MVP Kahleah Copper and Storm guard Jewell Loyd — who leads the WNBA in scoring — among others.

If Gray isn’t chosen as a starter, her potential all-star status will be left in the hands of the league’s coaches, who didn’t count her among the 12 reserves in 2022.

Two-time MVP Candace Parker, who spent five seasons with Gray on the Los Angeles Sparks, voiced support for Gray’s All-Star campaign. However, Parker added Gray’s calm demeanor and clutch performances have already established her as one of the league’s premier players, regardless of her potential All-Star status.

“She understands her importance to the team,” Parker said. “Sometimes less is more and worrying about what other people think — I don’t think that’s ever been a part of how she operates and how she plays.”

