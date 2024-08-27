Aces close out three-game trip looking to build off dramatic victory

The Aces have had a rocky return since the WNBA’s Olympic break ended, but they’ll look to close out their three-game road trip on a positive note Tuesday.

ACES GAME DAY

Who: Aces at Dallas Wings

When: 5 p.m. Tuesday

Where: College Park Center, Arlington, Texas

TV: Fox, NBA TV, SSSEN

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

About the Aces (18-11): The Aces have lost three of their five games since returning from the Olympic break.

Tuesday marks the end of a three-game road trip that began with an 87-74 loss to the Minnesota Lynx on Friday. The Aces bounced back to defeat the Chicago Sky 77-75 on Sunday in a win that came down to the wire. A’ja Wilson, the favorite for WNBA MVP, made the game-winning bucket as time expired as part of a 20-point, 18-rebound performance. Wilson leads the league in points (26.6) and blocks (2.7) per game.

Guards Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young are also two of the WNBA’s top scorers. Plum is averaging 18 points per game, the ninth-most in the league. Young is scoring 17.1 points per game, which ranks 15th.

Point guard Chelsea Gray missed the season’s first 12 games with a lower left-leg injury and has worked to get up to speed since. She had 11 points, eight rebounds and seven assists Sunday and coach Becky Hammon said it was the most confident Gray looked all year.

Hammon has rotated players through the team’s fifth starting spot the last two games. Veteran guard Alysha Clark started over center Kiah Stokes on Friday, then center Megan Gustafson was given her first start of the season Sunday. Gustafson responded by scoring 13 points and shooting 3 of 5 from the 3-point line.

About the Wings (7-22): The Wings don’t have many wins this season, but they got a big one Sunday.

Arike Ogunbowale scored 33 points in Dallas’ 113-110 victory over the Los Angeles Sparks. She is averaging 22.3 points per game this year, the third-most in the WNBA.

The Wings, who have lost 20 of their last 24 games, have other dangerous scorers like Natasha Howard (17.2 points per game), Maddy Siegrist (12.8) and Teaira McCowan (11.4).

Dallas’ main issue has been injuries. Satou Sabally, the 2023 winner of the WNBA Most Improved Player award, wasn’t available before the Olympic break due to a shoulder injury. She has averaged 18.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game since her return August 16.

Siegrist also missed 13 games with a broken finger and Howard was out 12 games with a broken foot.

The Wings have lost both their matchups with the Aces so far this season and Wilson achieved a historic milestone each time.

She became the first player in WNBA history to record at least 35 points, 10 rebounds and five steals in a game in the Aces’ 95-81 win June 5. Wilson became her team’s all-time leading scorer in a 104-85 win against Dallas on July 7.

