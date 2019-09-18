Aces fall to Mystics 97-95 in Game 1 of WNBA semifinals
Las Vegas guard Kelsey Plum was bumped on her potential game-tying 20-footer, but no foul was called and time expired.
The Aces fell 97-95 to the Washington Mystics on Tuesday afternoon in Game 1 of the WNBA semifinals at Entertainment and Sports Arena.
Las Vegas guard Kelsey Plum was bumped on her potential game-tying 20-footer, but no foul was called and time expired. A’ja Wilson led the Aces with 23 points, and Liz Cambage and Kayla McBride scored 19 apiece.
The series continues Thursday night in Washington.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
