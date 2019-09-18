Aces fall to Mystics 97-95 in Game 1 of WNBA semifinals

Las Vegas guard Kelsey Plum was bumped on her potential game-tying 20-footer, but no foul was called and time expired.

Washington Mystics forward LaToya Sanders, right, guards Las Vegas Aces center Liz Cambage during the first half of Game 1 of a WNBA playoff basketball series Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum, right, looks to pass the ball as Washington Mystics guard Natasha Cloud, left, defends during the first half of Game 1 of a WNBA playoff basketball series Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Washington Mystics forward Elena Delle Donne, back, shoots over Las Vegas Aces guard Kayla McBride (21) and Tamera Young, left, during the first half of Game 1 of a WNBA playoff basketball series Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Washington Mystics guard Ariel Atkins, back left, fouls Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) during the first half of Game 1 of a WNBA playoff basketball series Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, in Washington. Mystics center Emma Meesseman is at right. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Washington Mystics forward Elena Delle Donne, left, dribbles the ball in front of Las Vegas Aces forward Tamera Young (1) during the first half of Game 1 of a WNBA playoff basketball series Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Washington Mystics and Wizards owner Ted Leonsis, left, talks with Wizards' John Wall during a break in the first half of Game 1 of a WNBA playoff basketball series between the Mystics and the Las Vegas Aces, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Washington Mystics forward Elena Delle Donne, left, drives to the basket against Las Vegas Aces forward Dearica Hamby during the first half of Game 1 of a WNBA playoff basketball series Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Las Vegas Aces center Liz Cambage (8) shoots above Washington Mystics forward Aerial Powers (23) and forward Tianna Hawkins, right, during the first half of Game 1 of a WNBA playoff basketball series Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum chases a ball that went out of bounds, during the first half against the Washington Mystics in Game 1 of a WNBA playoff basketball series Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

The Aces fell 97-95 to the Washington Mystics on Tuesday afternoon in Game 1 of the WNBA semifinals at Entertainment and Sports Arena.

Las Vegas guard Kelsey Plum was bumped on her potential game-tying 20-footer, but no foul was called and time expired. A’ja Wilson led the Aces with 23 points, and Liz Cambage and Kayla McBride scored 19 apiece.

The series continues Thursday night in Washington.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

