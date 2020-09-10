Aces have a clear path to the WNBA’s No. 1 seed

The Aces finish the regular season with three games in four days against Minnesota, Los Angeles and Seattle with a chance to grab the top seed.

Indiana Fever forward Candice Dupree (4) shoots between Las Vegas Aces forward Dearica Hamby (5) and center A'ja Wilson (22) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Everything is within grasp for the Aces in the final week of the regular season in terms of seeding.

With a win Tuesday over Indiana, they clinched no worse than the No. 4 seed and a first-round bye in the WNBA playoffs. If they get past Minnesota on Thursday, they’ll finish no worse than third. Add a win over Los Angeles on Saturday, and they’ll earn at least the No. 2 seed and a double bye to the semifinals.

Win out, including Sunday against Seattle, and the top seed is theirs.

“I didn’t expect us to be where we’re at right now,” Aces coach Bill Laimbeer said. “I thought we’d be in the middle of the pack, but kudos to our coaching staff and players, especially A’ja Wilson, who has played phenomenally all season. We know if we win out, we’ve got the No. 1 seed. That’s our task.”

The top two seeds in the playoffs will have a double bye to the best-of-five semifinals. The No. 3 and 4 teams will avoid playing in the first round but will face one-game playoffs in the second round. The 5-8 seeds will play one-game first-round playoffs.

Here is a quick rundown of where each team stands going into play Wednesday.

Seattle (16-3): The Storm has been the league’s best team for most of the season and can finish no worse than third. It can clinch at least the No. 2 seed with a win over Phoenix or the Aces and will be the No. 1 seed if it wins out.

Aces (15-4): The Aces can finish anywhere from first to fourth, but the road to the top seed won’t be easy. They meet fourth-place Minnesota, third-place Los Angeles and first-place Seattle to close the season. The Aces won the first meeting with all those teams this season.

Los Angeles (15-5): The Sparks can reach as high as the No. 2 seed and will clinch at least third with a win or a Minnesota loss in either of the respective teams’ final two games. They will face Washington on Thursday and Aces on Saturday.

Minnesota (13-7): The Lynx can finish no higher than third or lower than sixth. They will meet the Aces on Thursday and Indiana on Saturday.

Phoenix (12-8): The Mercury can finish no higher than fourth and no lower than sixth. They close with Connecticut on Wednesday and Seattle on Friday.

Chicago (11-9): The Sky can finish no higher than fifth and no lower than sixth. They face Atlanta on Wednesday Dallas on Friday.

Connecticut (10-10): The Sun can finish no better than fifth and no worse than eighth. They will meet Phoenix on Wednesday and Atlanta on Friday.

Dallas (7-12): The Wings can finish no better than eighth. It will finish with Seattle on Wednesday, Chicago on Friday and New York on Sunday.

Washington (6-13): The Mystics can finish no better than eighth. They close with Los Angeles on Thursday, New York on Saturday and Atlanta on Sunday.

Atlanta (5-14): The Dream can finish no better than eighth. It would be eliminated with one more loss or Dallas win. It closes with Chicago on Wednesday, Connecticut on Friday and Washington on Sunday.

Indiana (5-15), New York (2-18): The Fever and Liberty are eliminated from playoff contention.

