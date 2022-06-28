Aces hold off Sparks, snap losing streak
The Aces All-Stars stepped up when they were needed to help the Aces get back in the win column
LOS ANGELES — Fifth-year guard Kelsey Plum scored 29 points as the Aces beat the Los Angeles Sparks 79-73 Monday at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
The victory ended the two-game losing streak for the Aces (14-2).
Fifth-year forward A’ja Wilson added 25 points.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
