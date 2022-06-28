97°F
Aces hold off Sparks, snap losing streak

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 27, 2022 - 9:39 pm
 
Aces head coach Becky Hammon directs her team in the second half during a WNBA basketball game ...
Aces head coach Becky Hammon directs her team in the second half during a WNBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Sparks on Monday, May 23, 2022, at Michelob ULTRA Arena, in Las Vegas.(Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Las Vegas Aces' Kelsey Plum at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, May 23, 2 ...
Las Vegas Aces' Kelsey Plum at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, May 23, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

LOS ANGELES — Fifth-year guard Kelsey Plum scored 29 points as the Aces beat the Los Angeles Sparks 79-73 Monday at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The victory ended the two-game losing streak for the Aces (14-2).

Fifth-year forward A’ja Wilson added 25 points.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.

