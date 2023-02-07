57°F
Aces

Aces introduce Candace Parker to Las Vegas — WATCH LIVE

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 7, 2023 - 11:37 am
 
Updated February 7, 2023 - 12:11 pm
Chicago Sky forward Candace Parker reacts during Game 3 of a WNBA basketball semifinal playoff ...
Chicago Sky forward Candace Parker reacts during Game 3 of a WNBA basketball semifinal playoff series against the Connecticut Sun, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
Chicago Sky forward Candace Parker (3) in action during a WNBA basketball game, Saturday, May 1 ...
Chicago Sky forward Candace Parker (3) in action during a WNBA basketball game, Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
Chicago Sky forward Candace Parker (3) brings the ball up court against the Los Angeles Sparks ...
Chicago Sky forward Candace Parker (3) brings the ball up court against the Los Angeles Sparks during the second half of the WNBA basketball game, Friday, May 6, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

The Aces will conduct a virtual press conference Tuesday to introduce newly acquired Candace Parker, a two-time WNBA Most Valuable Player.

Aces president Nikki Fargas, general manager Natalie Williams and coach Becky Hammon also are scheduled to participate.

A 15-year veteran, Parker won WNBA rookie of the year and league MVP in 2008 after debuting for the Los Angeles Sparks, was WNBA defensive player of the year in 2020 and has earned seven first-team all-WNBA selections.

Parker has also led the league in rebounding three times and was named to the league’s 20th and 25th anniversary teams.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.

