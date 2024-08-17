Aces lose first game back from Olympics to 2023 Finals foe

The Aces aren’t in Paris anymore. They lost to the New York Liberty in their first game back from the Olympics on Saturday at Michelob Ultra Arena.

The Aces lost to the Liberty 79-67 on Saturday at Michelob Ultra Arena.

Sabrina Ionescu led New York (23-4) with 23 points, while Breanna Stewart added 18.

A’ja Wilson led the Aces (16-9) with 24 points and 11 rebounds.

It was the first game back from the Olympic break for the Aces.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

