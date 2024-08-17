102°F
Aces

Aces lose first game back from Olympics to 2023 Finals foe

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) shoots against New York Liberty guard Ivana Dojkic (18) d ...
Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) shoots against New York Liberty guard Ivana Dojkic (18) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) celebrates after scoring during the first half of a WNBA ...
Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) celebrates after scoring during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the New York Liberty at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson, center, vies for a loose ball against New York Liberty forwa ...
Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson, center, vies for a loose ball against New York Liberty forward Leonie Fiebich, left, and forward Kayla Thornton (5) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) reacts after missing a layup during the first half of a ...
Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) reacts after missing a layup during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the New York Liberty at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New York Liberty forward Kayla Thornton (5) breaks away with a stolen ball against Las Vegas Ac ...
New York Liberty forward Kayla Thornton (5) breaks away with a stolen ball against Las Vegas Aces center Megan Gustafson (17) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray takes the court for a WNBA basketball game against the New Yo ...
Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray takes the court for a WNBA basketball game against the New York Liberty at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) drives toward the hoop against Las Vegas Aces cente ...
New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) drives toward the hoop against Las Vegas Aces center Kiah Stokes (41) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Aces guard Tiffany Hayes (15) celebrates during the first half of a WNBA basketball g ...
Las Vegas Aces guard Tiffany Hayes (15) celebrates during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the New York Liberty at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Aces guard Tiffany Hayes (15) defends while New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (2 ...
Las Vegas Aces guard Tiffany Hayes (15) defends while New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) dribbles the ball during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New York Liberty forward Kayla Thornton (5) and Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) jump for ...
New York Liberty forward Kayla Thornton (5) and Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) jump for a rebound during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Aces guard Tiffany Hayes (15) defends against New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu ...
Las Vegas Aces guard Tiffany Hayes (15) defends against New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) and guard Tiffany Hayes (15) celebrate a score during th ...
Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) and guard Tiffany Hayes (15) celebrate a score during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New York Liberty forward Jonquel Jones (35) works toward the hoop while Las Vegas Aces guard Ti ...
New York Liberty forward Jonquel Jones (35) works toward the hoop while Las Vegas Aces guard Tiffany Hayes (15) defends during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 17, 2024 - 3:07 pm
 
Updated August 17, 2024 - 3:09 pm

The Aces lost to the Liberty 79-67 on Saturday at Michelob Ultra Arena.

Sabrina Ionescu led New York (23-4) with 23 points, while Breanna Stewart added 18.

A’ja Wilson led the Aces (16-9) with 24 points and 11 rebounds.

It was the first game back from the Olympic break for the Aces.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Callie Lawson-Freeman at clawsonfreeman@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.

