Aces make WNBA history with record collapse in loss

A historic first quarter for the Aces was erased by the largest comeback in WNBA history as the Sky rallied from a 28-point deficit.

The Aces allowed the biggest comeback in WNBA history Tuesday night, falling 104-95 to the defending league champion Chicago Sky at Michelob Ultra Arena.

The 28-point collapse ended the Aces’ four-game winning streak. The comeback was preceded by the Aces’ record 41 point in the first quarter.

They were led by fourth-year wing Jackie Young, who scored 23 points. Fifth-year guard Kelsey Plum added 22 points for the Aces (13-3).

