Aces open 3-game homestand against Atlanta Dream

Los Angeles Sparks guard Brittney Sykes, right, shoots as Las Vegas Aces center Liz Cambage defends during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Friday, July 2, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Game Day

Who: Aces vs. Atlanta Dream

When: 3 p.m. Sunday

Where: Michelob Ultra Arena

TV: NBA TV, MyLVTV

About the Aces (13-4): They no longer have the best offensive rating in basketball after a clunker Friday against the Los Angeles Sparks, but they do boast the best defensive rating in the league — allowing 94.9 points per 100 possessions. Anchoring that defense is Liz Cambage, who at 6 feet, 8 inches, deters drives to the basket and blocks 1.8 shots per game, third in the league. Riquna Williams, Jackie Young and Kelsey Plum pressure the perimeter. A’ja Wilso also protects the basket, averaging 1.2 blocks per game. And Dearica Hamby is among the most versatile defenders in the WNBA today. Opponents are shooting 40.2 percent from the field against the Aces, giving them the best-field goal percentage defense. They’re also shooting 28.7 percent from 3-point range. Worst in the WNBA.

About the Dream (6-10): Courtney Williams and Chennedy Carter form one of the WNBA’ s best backcourts, averaging 17.3 points and 15.4 points per game, respectively. Tiffany Hayes (17.6 points) is the third member of that trio, but is missing time with a knee injury. Offense isn’t the issue, though, for the Dream. It’s defense. Atlanta sports the second-worst defensive rating (108.5) and worst field-goal percentage defense (46.6), meaning Wilson, Cambage and company should have ample opportunities to score inside.

Sam Gordon Review-Journal